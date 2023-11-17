Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 543,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,442,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.3 %

QDEL stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 345.11 and a beta of 0.33. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.