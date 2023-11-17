Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 39,245 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of Veritex worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veritex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veritex

Veritex Stock Down 2.4 %

VBTX stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.