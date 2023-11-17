Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

