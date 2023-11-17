Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 27.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $227.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average is $263.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 39.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.7115 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

