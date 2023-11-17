Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.53% of BigCommerce worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.82.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

