Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of CBIZ worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.