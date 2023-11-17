Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 562.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of FTAI Aviation worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 215,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 18.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of FTAI opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

