Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $991.49 million, a PE ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

