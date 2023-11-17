Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.08 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Sage Therapeutics worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

SAGE stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

