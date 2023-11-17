Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Bloom Energy worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

