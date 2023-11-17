Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Elbit Systems worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $197.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

