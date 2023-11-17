Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of SpartanNash worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

