Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Benchmark Electronics worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

