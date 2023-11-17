Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.10 Million Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.70% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,858.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

Shares of DJP stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

