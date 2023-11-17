Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Vimeo worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.89. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

