Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Vicor worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $4,246,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $7,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $5,443,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of VICR opened at $38.96 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

