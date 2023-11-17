Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $11.65 Million in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Triumph Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFIN. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,126,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFIN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading

