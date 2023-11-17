Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Centerspace worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSR

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.