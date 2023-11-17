Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Flywire worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,052,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at $34,052,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Flywire Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

