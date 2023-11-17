Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of StoneCo worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $44,379,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 164.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,224,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 2,007,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Up 0.9 %

StoneCo stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.