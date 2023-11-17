Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Huron Consulting Group worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 514.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $200,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,723.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $200,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,723.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $634,220. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

