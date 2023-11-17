Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $8.88 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $746.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

