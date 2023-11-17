Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,361 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Compass Minerals International worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 917,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMP opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $47.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

