Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,392 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of PDF Solutions worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,198,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 1.52.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

