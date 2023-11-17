Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 215,679 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,568,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,764,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

