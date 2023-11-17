Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,849 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Mercury General worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $39.47.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

