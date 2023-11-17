Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,501 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Cars.com worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.07. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CARS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,149 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,261 shares of company stock worth $1,087,064. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

