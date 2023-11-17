Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,645 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8,823.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.