Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,069 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.54% of Central Pacific Financial worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPF. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $55,094.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,407.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $164,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

