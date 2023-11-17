Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

