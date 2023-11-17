BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

