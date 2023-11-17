Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Boise Cascade worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 360,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 616,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 221,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $115.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,274 shares of company stock worth $2,591,895. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.