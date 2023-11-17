Brian K. Miller Sells 5,028 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.09, for a total value of $2,092,100.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,279.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $417.68 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

