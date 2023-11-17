Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $17,062,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 116.1% in the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,130,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 607,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,487,000 after buying an additional 392,807 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,941,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,085,000 after buying an additional 311,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Cannae by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 257,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNNE opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.86. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

