Chapman Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.11.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $376.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $376.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

