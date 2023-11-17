Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

LNG stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $179.04. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

