Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 140,187 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 26.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 392,572 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 196,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,573.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 33,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at $144,531,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $906,878. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.4 %

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

NYSE:CODI opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

