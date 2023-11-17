Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

