David Patrick Williams Sells 3,814 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, David Patrick Williams sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.79, for a total transaction of $2,903,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00.

Chemed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHE opened at $585.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.45. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $481.99 and a twelve month high of $590.58.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Chemed's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

