Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,796 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

