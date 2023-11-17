DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $41.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

DKNG stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,193 shares of company stock valued at $21,265,674. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

