Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,910 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7,528.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,816,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 13,635,258 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 163.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $80.02 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.