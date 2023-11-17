Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,690 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $365.50 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.