Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,536 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 641,409 shares of company stock worth $9,738,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

