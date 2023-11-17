Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,117 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,482,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $187.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

