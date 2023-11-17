Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,575 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 286.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $104.17.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

