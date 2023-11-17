Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 53,056 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SM Energy worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 4.33. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

