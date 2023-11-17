Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Primerica worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $204.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average is $198.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

