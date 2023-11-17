Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,613,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,192 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,235,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,944,000 after buying an additional 6,932,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ambev by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 41,739,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after buying an additional 1,990,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ambev by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,312,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,401,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

