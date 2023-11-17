Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497,884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $17.75 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.